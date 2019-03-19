Tech

Jeff Bezos is hosting his super nerdy Mars conference again, complete with flying robots and a Blue Origin engine

  • The conference is designed to be a showcase of sorts for the latest and quirkiest technology in the fields of machine learning, automation, robotics and space.
  • You might remember last year's conference, when Bezos made headlines for talking a walk with a robotic dog made by Boston Dynamics.
  • The conference is so exclusive that press aren't allowed in and tweets offer the only inside look.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is hosting his annual Mars Conference this week in Palm Springs. It's a super nerdy affair complete with flying robots and a Blue Origin engine.

The conference is designed to be a showcase of sorts for the latest and quirkiest technology in the fields of machine learning, automation, robotics and space — hence the name, MARS. It's an annual reminder of Bezos' passion for cutting edge tech, as the founder races toward commercial space travel.

You might remember last year's conference, when Bezos made headlines for talking a walk with a robotic dog made by Boston Dynamics.

The conference is so exclusive that press aren't allowed in and tweets offer the only inside look. Here's some highlights, posted by attendees:

Bezos launches a giant robotic dragonfly.

Mark Hamill, of "Star Wars" fame, talks robot sidekicks.

Bezos takes the helm of an electric single-passenger multicoptor, made by Hexa.

Blue Origin shows off its engine. The company rivals Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic.

A robot named Centauro does yoga.

