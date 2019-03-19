Under pressure to look good on Instagram, millennials inspired by Kim Kardashian's curves helped drive a record number of Brazilian butt lifts and a booming plastic surgery market in the United States last year.

Butt augmentation with fat grafting — taking unwanted fat from one area like the stomach and adding it to the back side — was the hottest growing segment, surging 19 percent with 24,099 procedures in 2018, according to the annual report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons released last week. The previous record was 20,301 a year earlier, according to the group, which has been issuing an annual report since 2005.

Millennials in particular tell doctors they want to look as good in person as they do through their Snapchat filters, doctors say.