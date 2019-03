When Walt Disney's theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at May 31 at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California and August 29 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, in addition to rides and shops, there will be intergalactic cantina dining experiences with themed food and drinks.

The Star Wars-themed areas will feature Oga's Cantina, a restaurant meant to resemble the space cantinas seen in movie installments like 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope" and 2015's "The Force Awakens."