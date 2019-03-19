Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Revlon, Del Taco Restaurants, Domino's Pizza & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday:

Deutsche Bank — Deutsche Bank shares dipped 2 percent a day after rallying on news about a possible merger with Commerzbank. The potential merger, however, sparked concerns from labor unions about potential job losses and analysts to question whether the merger would be beneficial.

Yum Brands — Shares of Yum Brands slipped 0.7 percent after an analyst at J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight, citing little upside to the companies' estimates after a recent run-up.

Domino's Pizza — The pizza maker's stocks climbed more than 1 percent after J.P. Morgan hiked its rating on it to overweight from neutral, noting Domino's' "algorithm to achieve 8-12% system-wide sales growth remains intact."

Del Taco Restaurants — Shares of the California fast food chain dropped more than 8 percent after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that disappointed investors. The company posted earnings per share of 18 cents, just missing a Refinitiv estimate of 19 cents.

Revlon — The cosmetics company said there was "material weakness" in its financial reporting but doesn't expect any changes to previously reported results. Revlon said the weakness relates to the implementation of a back-end technology system. Revlon shares dropped 5 percent.

DSW — DSW's shares fell more than 10 percent after the footwear retailer reported quarterly results that fell short of expectations. DSW reported a fourth-quarter loss of 7 cents per share and profit margins fell by 3 percent. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 4 cents per shares.

Michaels Companies — Shares of the Texas-based retailer jumped more than 13 percent after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the previous quarter. Michaels also issued better-than-expected comparable sales guidance for fiscal 2020.

Tilray — Canadian cannabis maker Tilray fell more than 2 percent as investors digested the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Tilray reported a quarterly loss of 33 cents per share, far wider than the 4 cent loss in the year-earlier period. The company's revenue did top expectations, however. The stock initially rose more than 4 percent before turning lower.

—CNBC's Isabel Soisson and Emma Newburger contributed to this report.