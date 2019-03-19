US treasury yields mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Market focus is largely attuned to central bank expectations, with the Fed due to kick-off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

With global economic growth appearing to slow, most market participants anticipate the U.S. central bank to adopt a cautious tone. The Federal Reserve is also expected to lower its interest rate forecasts — or "dot plots" — to show little or no further tightening in 2019.

Investors are also monitoring developments out of Europe. Fresh Brexit uncertainty dragged U.K. sterling to as low as $1.3183 overnight. It comes after the speaker of Parliament ruled that British Prime Minister Theresa May could not put her divorce deal to a new vote unless it was re-submitted in a substantially different form.

May only has two days to secure approval for her deal to leave the European Union if she wants to meet with the bloc's leaders on Thursday with something to offer them in exchange for more time.

On the data front, January factory orders numbers are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

No auctions expected from the Treasury but a 4-week bill and an 8-week bill announcement is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

- CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.