This big new White House report isn't a comic book — but some of the names in it belong in one.

A list of "student interns" who worked on President Donald Trump's new "Economic Report of the President" includes the names of Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America's alter egos, "Monty Python" cast member John Cleese, a captain of a "Star Trek" starship, Kathryn Janeway — and, possibly, a purported heir to the throne in "Game of Thrones."

J.T. Hutt — which could be short for the "Star Wars" villain Jabba The Hutt — also makes an appearance on the list of funny names sprinkled amid a larger number of names of real, live interns attached to the 711-page report, which was produced by Trump's Council of Economic Advisers.

The list is buried on page 624 of the tome.

Some names are obvious gags, such as "Aunt May," the fictional relative of another name on the list, "Peter Parker," the Queens, New York, teen who by virtue of a radioactive spider bite becomes "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Parker's name appears before that of "Bruce Wayne," who is better known as Gotham City's angst-ridden cowled crimefighter "Batman" in the DC Comics Universe. Marvel Comics gets its own plug from the appearance on the list of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. "Captain America."

John Snow might be a real intern.

But it also might be a nod to "Jon Snow," the brooding, purported "King of the North" on the HBO hit show "Game of Thrones."

The White House had no immediate comment on the names.

But the Council of Economic Advisers tweeted that the names were an effort to brighten up a dense, data-heavy report.