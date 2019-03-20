Apple announces new AirPods with wireless charging and voice controls

Apple announced a new version of AirPods, the second generation of the company's popular headphones, on Wednesday.

The new version of AirPods supports longer battery life and a new H1 chip that Apple says improves connectivity with your iPhone or iPad and helps to deliver up to a 50 percent bump in talk time over the first generation AirPods. The chip replaces the W1 in the first model.

The new AirPods cost $199 with a wireless charging case, or $159 without it. The wireless charging case is also available for owners of the first version of AirPods for $79. All are available now and ship starting March 27.

The second-generation AirPods also support "Hey Siri," which means users can talk to Siri to place phone calls, request music, ask the weather and more simply by speaking to Siri instead of tapping one of the AirPods, which was required on the first model.

They also support wireless charging if you buy them with a new wireless charging case. That means you can drop it on a wireless charging pad instead of plugging the case in. Like the first generation, the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life. A new LED indicator outside shows if it's charging or not.

Speaking of wireless charging, Apple still hasn't given an update on AirPower, the wireless charging pad that it originally announced in September 2017. AirPower is designed to charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple watch at the same time. Apple said AirPower was supposed to launch in 2018, but never did.

Here's the announcement from Apple:

