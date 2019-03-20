Google is winning in education, but Apple and Microsoft are battling for market share

Google, Microsoft and Apple are battling for dominance in classrooms. They all want their devices in the hands of the next generation of consumers.

The U.S. education-tech market is expected to hit $43 billion this year, with much of the growth coming in K-12 education, according to a study by Technavio.

Apple used to have the most devices in U.S. schools, but Google soared to the top after the release of the Chromebook in 2011. In 2018, Chromebooks made up 60 percent of all laptops and tablets purchased for U.S. K-12 classrooms, up from just 5 percent in 2012. Microsoft is second at 22 percent, followed by Apple, with 18 percent of shipments to U.S. schools in 2018, according to data from Futuresource Consulting.

Watch the video to learn how Apple and Microsoft are making moves to change that.