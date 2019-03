Shares in Asia traded cautiously on Monday morning following a series of conflicting reports on U.S.-China trade that surfaced overnight.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.19 percent, as shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group slipped 0.45 percent, while the Topix index shed 0.13 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.7 percent as shares of automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.61 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 recovered from earlier losses to trade largely flat.