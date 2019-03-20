The Federal Reserve's decision Wednesday to keep interest rates steady came as a relief to many investors.

And that trend may continue. The Fed also indicated in a statement that no more hikes likely will be coming this year. In a unanimous move, the central bank's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee took a sharp dovish turn from policy projections just three months earlier.

The Fed has already raised the federal funds rate nine times in three years, and those previous hikes are benefiting many consumers in the form of better savings yields.

Here's what Wednesday's decision means for your wallet.