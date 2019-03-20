Retail stocks do well after March S&P 500 rebalancing   

On Friday March 15, the S&P 500 completed its quarterly rebalancing for the first time in 2019.

A little reminder: the S&P 500 is a market-cap weighted index and rebalances four times each year.

Each time, index funds and ETFs that track it have to adjust to follow suit.

Over the past decade, the best-performing S&P industry group in the month after a March S&P quarterly rebalance has been Retail.

It trades higher 80% of the time with an average gain of more than 3%, according to a CNBC analysis using Kensho.

The major industry group laggard has been Banks.