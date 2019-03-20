When it comes to your workday, less is more...but that can be a challenge for many. It's easy to feel bombarded as you begin your day with incoming emails, meeting notifications and Slack messages that demand your attention.

The constant chase can make even the most seasoned executives feel overwhelmed. In fact, the problem with today's work culture is that many people believe they need to work longer hours in order to get more done and succeed.

One study from Stanford University, however, debunks that belief. In his research, economics professor John Pencavel found that productivity per hour decline sharply when a person works more than 50 hours a week. After 55 hours, productivity drops so much that putting in any more hours would be pointless. And, those who work up to 70 hours a week are only getting the same amount of work done as those who put in the 55 hours.

"Busyness is not a means to accomplishment, but an obstacle to it," writes Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, a Stanford scholar and author of "Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less." He argues in his book that when we define ourselves by our "work, dedication, effectiveness and willingness to go the extra mile," it's easy to think that doing less and creating more peace in our minds are barriers to success.