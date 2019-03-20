This is the No. 1 highest-earning region in the US, and it isn't in New York or California

The five counties with the highest median household income in the U.S. are all clustered together right outside of Washington, D.C., in Maryland and Virginia, an area locals refer to as the DMV.
The group consists of Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Howard County, Fall's Church and Arlington County, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates. The comprehensive survey includes a range of data for all 3,142 counties, nationwide, including statistics on economic, housing and social trends.
Residents of Loudoun County, the highest-earning area on the list, have a median household income of $129,588. The second-highest earning county, Fairfax, has a median household income of $117,515. Even No. 5 on the list, Arlington County, boasts a median household income of $112,138.
Here's a closer look at each place.