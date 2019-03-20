This is the No. 1 highest-earning region in the US, and it isn't in New York or California

Median household income: $112,138

Number of households: 102,310

These locations rank higher on the Census Bureau's list than notoriously pricey and high-income metro areas such as San Francisco and New York City. But the DMV isn't home to Wall Street titans or Silicon Valley billionaires.

Instead, because of their proximity to the nation's capital, these counties attract high-paying jobs in fields such as law and policy. And a lot of these professionals marry each other, which consolidates the wealth.

"You have a two-lawyer household, which is a pretty common feature in this region, and the median household income gets pulled up pretty quickly," says Mark Trekson, a research associate at the Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center.

One major reason the region is the highest-earning place in the U.S. is because the industries in the area, including government and defense jobs, are relatively stable and tend to be lucrative, Trekson says: "Broadly speaking, you have a lot of pretty highly-paid professionals in the region and historically it's been a white-collar town."

Unlike cities such as Detroit, which grew in conjunction with a boom in automotive manufacturing, D.C. isn't home to much heavy industry, Trekson points out. So while the population of the DMV has expanded over the past 50 years, it hasn't been affected by some of the downturns in manufacturing that hurt other places.

Basically, "the composition of the jobs in this region are pulling up the income and there's not a lot of massively declining job categories in the region that are pulling down incomes as well," Trekson says.