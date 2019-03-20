These people won't have their taxes ready by April 15

If there was ever a year in which you were likely to ask the IRS for more time, this is probably it.

Filers have four more weeks to submit their 2018 tax returns and sums owed to the IRS, as the April 15 deadline rapidly approaches.

This year is especially complicated, as it's the first time taxpayers are filing under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

This overhaul of the tax code went into effect in 2018. It roughly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles ($24,000 for married filing jointly), eliminated personal exemptions and placed new limits on itemized deductions.

If you're overwhelmed by these changes and you have a complex return, it just might make sense to ask the IRS for an extension using Form 4868. This would give you until October 15 to submit your 2018 return.

This doesn't buy you more time to pay your taxes, though. You must pay the IRS by April 15.

Even the pros anticipate more people will ask for additional time.