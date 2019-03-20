Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans think the college admissions process is fair

A massive college cheating scandal made headlines last week when federal prosecutors brought charges against 50 people involved in a scheme in which wealthy parents spent millions to help get their children into prestigious universities.

The scheme brought attention to the many ways — both legal and illegal — wealthy parents give their children advantages in the college application process.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted between March 13th and 17th, fewer than one in five Americans believe the college admissions process is "generally fair." About 67 percent of respondents said that the current college application and admissions process "favors the rich and powerful."

"Respondents in the poll are saying money talks, and they don't like it," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center tells USA Today. "Across all demographics, Americans find college admissions unfairly favor the wealthy and the well-connected."