'Amazon is a threat' but Ikea's digital chief says she has a plan

Around the same time as Barbara Martin Coppola joined Ikea Group as its Chief Digital Officer in April 2018, the company announced a transformation of its business model. The world's largest furniture retailer was facing a problem: it hadn't been keeping up with the digital world.

Customers were no longer completely happy to drive to its out-of-town stores to buy flat-pack furniture, and it was at a point where it was "less business as usual than we have experienced in the past," chief executive Jesper Brodin told the FT in April 2018. Brodin revealed plans to transform Ikea into a "multi-channel" brand, where people could shop online and in city-centers as well as in big-box stores, as part of a strategy shift running from 2019 to 2021. Almost 10 percent of Ikea sales are online, Brodin told CNBC in January.

Martin Coppola is tasked with leading the digital transformation of Ikea, with a brief from Brodin to "change everything almost."

"It's a huge revamp with a lot of ambition and dreams to get the values and feeling of Ikea to be solved in a digital way. And to also create this, what I call the 'phygital' new world, so you've got physical and digital … and to be creating really magical new experiences," she told CNBC by phone. Her team manages Ikea's website, in-store digital initiatives and all the technology the company uses, such as for supply chains, data and marketing.