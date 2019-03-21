Bank of England holds interest rates steady amid Brexit chaos

The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates steady on Thursday, amid intensifying uncertainty over Britain's departure date from the European Union.

With just eight days to go before the country is set to leave the bloc, the BOE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Mark Carney, unanimously voted to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent.

The BOE had expected this to be their final meeting before Brexit, but Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the EU for an extension to the deadline. It means policymakers at the central bank have been left in limbo when it comes to implementing their plan for limited and gradual rate hikes over the coming months.

At around 11:50 a.m. London time, sterling traded down 0.6 percent at $1.3116.

The BOE's rate decision comes after the U.S.Federal Reserve abandoned forecasts for any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic downturn.

Market participants were buoyed by the Fed's dovish stance, but slowing global growth continues to weigh on investor confidence.

Last month, the BOE sharply downgraded its 2019 economic outlook to 1.2 percent. As recently as November, the Bank had projected growth of 1.7 percent this year.

It marked the biggest cut of its growth forecasts since the period immediately after the Brexit referendum in 2016. It also means policymakers at the central bank now expect Britain to grow at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

For 2020, overall economic growth is expected to slow to 1.5 percent, from 1.7 percent.