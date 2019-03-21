Biogen shares plunge nearly 30% after ending trial for potential blockbuster Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen plummeted Thursday after the company halted the trial of Alzheimer's disease drug Aducanumab, which it was developing in partnership with Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai.

Biogen's stock tanked more than 27 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday because the drug was expected to be a blockbuster. Biogen is one of the largest biotechs in the world with $63 billion market cap.

The company said in a statement that the decision to stop the phase-3 trial came from an independent group's analysis showing that the trials were unlikely to "meet their primary endpoint." The recommendation to stop the studies was not based on safety concerns, Biogen said.

Expectations had been high for Aducanumab as Goldman Sachs analysts projected sales of the drug could reach $12 billion.

"This disappointing news confirms the complexity of treating Alzheimer's disease and the need to further advance knowledge in neuroscience. We are incredibly grateful to all the Alzheimer's disease patients, their families and the investigators who participated in the trials and contributed greatly to this research," said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen, in a statement.

Biogen designs therapies for neurological and hematological disorders, ranging from multiple sclerosis to hemophilia. Though Biogen remains a key player in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, mounting competition had forced the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company into new areas such as Alzheimer's.