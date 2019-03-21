Cadillac banks on SUVs, electric vehicles to revive brand as sales languish

General Motors' luxury brand Cadillac is rolling out a new vehicle every six months, including what the automaker is billing as a major new product set to debut at the New York International Auto Show next month.

While brand boss Steve Carlisle won't say what's coming to the Big Apple, Caddy is in the midst of shifting its emphasis from traditional sedans and coupes to a rapidly expanding lineup of crossover utility vehicles like the big XT6 model that debuted at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

Sales of utility vehicles of all kinds that are dominating the American are critical to the automaker's long-promised "renaissance," Carlisle said in an interview. Utility vehicles — pickups, SUVs and crossover utility vehicles — currently make up about 70 percent of all vehicle sales in the U.S. and crossovers account for about 40 percent of the market. Crossovers offer the convenience and hauling capability of an SUV with the smoother drive of a car.