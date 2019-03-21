This millennial chef makes a living cooking up Michelin-style meals from his apartment

Chris Kong has served some of the world's most discerning taste buds, including those of celebrities such as Guy Savoy, Daniel Humm and, reportedly, Beyoncé.

But after years cutting his teeth in some of the world's most renowned restaurants, the 32-year-old chef quit the glitz and glamour of Michelin-starred kitchens for, well, his own.

"After working for so many of these great chefs, and doing their kind of food and learning from them as well, you kind of want to find out 'what's your style?', 'what does Chris' food look like?'" Kong told CNBC Make It.

Kong is the founder of Dearborn Supper Club, an exclusive private dining experience held in the humble confines of his home in Singapore.