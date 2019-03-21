EU agrees to push back Brexit date, but length of delay depends on British parliament



The European Union agreed on Thursday to postpone the UK's exit from the bloc, but the length of the delay will depend on whether or not the British parliament accepts the previously negotiated withdrawal agreement.



European Council President Donald Tusk said the bloc would grant an extension until May 22 if Prime Minister Theresa May is able to convince the British parliament to accept the existing Brexit deal.

If May is unable to convince parliament, which has previously rejected the deal, then Britain would face a disorderly exit from the European Union on April 12.

May had asked Brussels for the March 29 Brexit date to be delayed three months until at least June 30. The British parliament has twice rejected the withdrawal agreement that she had negotiated with the European Union, which has raised the prospect of a disorderly and economically damaging exit from the European Union.



-- Reuters contributed to this report