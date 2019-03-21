This is the simple trick Bill Gates uses to remember what he reads

Bill Gates reads all the time — about 50 books a year — and is an advocate for its many benefits.

So how does the billionaire book lover remember what he reads? The trick, he says, is context.

"If you read enough, there's a similarity between things that make it easy, because this thing is like this other thing. If you have a broad framework, then you have a place to put everything," Gates says in the Quartz video, "How Bill Gates remembers what he reads."

When you come to a topic with a base layer of understanding, then fitting in new tidbits of information makes them easier to remember.

"So, incremental knowledge is so much easier to maintain in a rich way," Gates says. "At first it is very daunting but then as you get the kind of scope, then all these pieces fit in."

If you want to learn about science, for example, Gates says reading the history of scientists and reading about the progress they made can give you the context or framework to help you remember the details.

"So you have the timeline, or you have the map or you have the branches of science and what's known and what's not known," Gates says in the Quartz interview.