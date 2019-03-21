Petition to revoke Brexit gains almost 900,000 signatures

The U.K. Parliament's petitions website crashed on Thursday as calls to revoke Article 50 and overturn Brexit quickly exceeded half a million signatures.

The petition began gaining traction on Wednesday evening, after British Prime Minister Theresa May formally requested a delay to the U.K.'s departure from the EU, and had gained almost 900,000 signatures by the following afternoon.

British newspaper The Guardian reported that at one point, it was growing at a rate of 1,500 signatures a minute.

The House of Commons Petitions Committee tweeted on Thursday that it was the highest rate of signing any petition on its site had ever seen, adding that changes had been made to its website to deal with the traffic influx.