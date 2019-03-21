Advisor Insight

Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million. Here's the tax bite if you win

  • While 24 percent of the windfall would be withheld for federal taxes, the top rate of 37 percent means the winner would owe more at tax time.
  • State taxes also would be withheld or due later, depending on where the ticket was purchased and where you live.
A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on in San Lorenzo, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on in San Lorenzo, California. 

The list of top 10 largest lottery jackpots has a new entry.

With no one hitting all six winning numbers in Powerball's Wednesday night drawing, the top prize has climbed to $625 million, making it the seventh-biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

And while players daydream about what they'd do with a windfall of that size, they should remember that they wouldn't really end up with the advertised amount.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Rank
Amount
Date won
Game
Winner locations
1 $1.586 billion Jan. 13 2016 Powerball CA-FL-TN
2 $1.54 billion Oct. 23 2018 Mega Millions SC
3 $758.7 million Aug. 23 2017 Powerball MA
4 $687.8 million Oct. 27 2018 Powerball IA-NY
5 $656 million Mar. 30 2012 Mega Millions KS-IL-MD
6 $648 million Dec. 17 2013 Mega Millions CA-GA
7 $625 million ? Powerball ?
8 $590.5 million May 13 2018 Powerball FL
9 $587.5 million Nov. 28 2012 Powerball AZ-MO
10 $564.1 million Feb. 11 2015 Powerball NC-PR-TX

Whether the winner takes their prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate reduced lump sum, lottery officials are required to withhold 24 percent for federal taxes.

However, the top federal tax rate of 37 percent means the winner would owe a lot more at tax time. And there also typically are state taxes due as well.

"The big impact on winnings is taxes," said certified financial planner Dan Routh, a wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma City. "If you win, just realize how big the tax bill can be and make sure you're ready to handle it."

What to do if you can’t pay your taxes
Here's what to do if you can’t pay your taxes on time   

With the odds stacked against players hitting the jackpot — your chance is about 1 in 292 million — the Powerball jackpot has been growing since late December.

For Saturday night's drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $380.6 million. The 24 percent federal withholding would reduce that amount by $91.3 million.

Assuming the winner had no reduction to their taxable income — such as large charitable contributions made from their winnings — another 13 percent, or $49.5 million, would be due to the IRS ($140.8 million in all).

More from Advisor Insight:
8 costly retirement mistakes to avoid
You have not taken these steps, and that's why you're broke
Advisors take extra steps to protect elder clients from fraud

That would leave the winner with $239.8 million before state taxes. That levy ranges from zero to more than 8 percent, depending on where the ticket was purchased and where the winner lives. In other words, the winner could end up paying more than 45 percent in taxes.

Given the sheer size of the jackpot, experts say it's important that the eventual winner assemble a team of experienced professionals to help navigate the windfall: an attorney, a tax advisor and a financial advisor.

"There's a big responsibility that goes with having such a large some of money," Routh said. "It would be important to surround yourself with a quality team that's working in your best interest."

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Wealth

Weekly advice on managing your money
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

More From Advisor Insight

Latest Special Reports

  • Impact Investing

    For investors who are addressing social and environmental issues, while generating financial returns.

  • ETF Edge

    ETF Edge, hosted by Bob Pisani, is dedicated to the fastest growing investing trend right now: ETFs.

  • senior couple on beach
    Fixed Income Strategies

    A fixed-income strategy is key for investors who are retired or are approaching retirement. This special report details the range of tools and strategies used to manage a fixed income portfolio.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...