The Federal Reserve appears to be taking a more dovish approach to the markets, but Victoria Fernandez suggests it's not enough to keep the markets stabilized.

As long as geopolitical risks dominate the headlines, the chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments contends they'll exacerbate global slowdown fears which could undermine 2019's historic rally.

"We obviously have some uncertainties, right? And, the biggest two things on that list are going to be Brexit and the U.S.-China trade relations," Fernandez told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Despite her view that stocks are vulnerable to a pullback, she largely believes the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand these obstacles — including one more Fed interest rate hike. However, it looks like another move higher is off the table this year. The central bank announced Wednesday that it plans to keep rates unchanged.