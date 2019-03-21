Stock market's fourth-quarter crash and comeback draws comparisons on Wall Street to '87, '95

The markets are always a running argument among buyers and sellers about the current value of the future.

But right now, Wall Street is spending a lot of time debating what year from the past looks most like 2019 – and what that means for the market outlook.

Historical patterns and references to major market moments from prior cycles are always a feature of investment commentary. But as 2019 unfolds, there has been a proliferation of strategists evoking particular years as a useful guide for today's markets.