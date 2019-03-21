Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, Cintas, GameStop and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nike dropped more than 3 percent in extending trading Thursday following the release of the retailers better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results. Nike posted earnings per share of 68 cents, beating estimates of 65 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in-line with Wall Street's expectations at $9.61 billion. The stock was down on weaker-than-expected sales growth in North America.

Cintas shares dipped as much as 3 percent after hours Thursday on mixed third-quarter earnings. The business services company reported $1.68 billion in revenue, slightly missing estimates of $1.69 billion. Earnings per share were $1.84, beating the $1.71 forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Shares of Caleres fell more than 6 percent after market close Thursday following weak fourth-quarter earnings. The footwear company missed on the top and bottom lines. Caleres posted earnings per share of 38 cents on revenues of $720 million. Analysts forecast earnings per share of 45 cents on revenues of $738 million, according to Refinitiv.

GameStop shares popped slightly in extended trading on news that the gaming company named George Sherman as its CEO, effective April 2019. Sherman succeeds Shane Kim, who has served as interim chief executive officer since May 2018. Sherman has leading rolls at retailers Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot.

Shares of Zuora fell more than 11 percent after hours after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The enterprise software company's total revenue grew 29 percent year-over-year. The company adopted a new revenue recognition standard that put first-quarter and full-year guidance below the outlook under the previous revenue recognition standard.