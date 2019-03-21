When you think of Southern living in the U.S., a sunny climate and warm hospitality may come to mind.

So it should come as no surprise that moving south is a popular choice for retirees. But with so many options to choose from, where should you look to spend your golden years?

While every choice is an individual one — such as whether you want to spend your time on a beach or exploring a city — GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the top Southern cities for retirement.

"Affordability is key, but qualitative factors such as safety and the composition of the population (i.e., amount of residents who are retired) are very important, too," said Andrew DePietro, a head researcher at GOBankingRates.