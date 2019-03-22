3 questions to ask immediately after you're denied a pay raise

Have you spent the past few weeks, or maybe even months, building up the courage to ask for a much-deserved raise, only to have your request denied?

You're probably not alone. In a survey of more 7,000 employers conducted by compensation site PayScale, a majority of companies said that they aren't planning to provide a meaningful pay increase to their staff this year. In fact, nearly 70 percent said they plan to provide pay increases of 3 percent or less to some of their employees.

Lydia Frank, vice president of content strategy at PayScale, tells CNBC Make It that her advice for anyone who has been denied a raise is to "not take 'no' as the end of a conversation."

"I think 'no' should be an opening to ask questions."

Frank shares three questions you should ask immediately after being denied a pay increase: