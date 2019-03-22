The rise of artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the workplace. And while there's less demand for basic cognitive, physical and manual skills, the job market is still absolutely electric.

But the growing competition for top talent has been choking HR departments — especially for those in tech. My managerial roles at Amazon and Microsoft have largely shaped the way we screen candidates at Outreach, the sales engagement platform I founded in 2014.

What's important to note is that many companies — especially large ones like Microsoft, Amazon and Outreach — all have one thing in common: We utilize A.I., machine-learning and data science to enhance our products, so hiring people with the right skills to fill those gaps is a huge priority. The real struggle, however, is being able to successfully separate the wheat from the chaff.

According to a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute, the three most in-demand skills by 2030 will be:

Social and emotional skills Higher cognitive skills Technological skills

If you're looking to fill a role at a large tech company, here are the types of interview questions employers ask to determine whether you have the right skills: