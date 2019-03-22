Chinese tech juggernaut Tencent posted on Thursday its slowest profit growth in 13 years, but analysts say shares in the company are still worth buying.

In fact, at least three firms raised their price targets on the stock after the quarterly results. On Friday, the stock closed at 365 Hong Kong dollars per share (about $46.52).

"We actually ... continue to have a buy rating and raise the target price to 430 (Hong Kong) dollars yesterday following the results," Alicia Yap, head of pan-Asia internet research at Citi, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

Over at Jefferies, which raised its price target on Tencent's stock to 420 Hong Kong dollars, analysts said weakness in the company's games division last quarter was "largely expected," though a strong initial performance by the company's first major mobile title of 2019, "Perfect World Mobile," and a robust pipeline should provide a "growth buffer for FY19 mobile game revenue."

Nomura also increased its price target for Tencent to 427 Hong Kong dollars per share, attributing the call to a higher valuation for online gaming on the back of the firms's own higher revenue forecasts.