General Motors invests $300 million in Orion Assembly Plant, adds 400 jobs



General Motors is making a $300 million investment at Orion Assembly Plant and adding 400 jobs to build a new electric vehicle, the automaker said Friday.

The investment is a portion of $1.8 billion GM pledged to spend on manufacturing in the U.S., which will create 700 new jobs and support a further 28,000 jobs across six states, the company said.

GM had originally intended to build the new vehicle outside the U.S. The automaker said it moved production to the U.S. because the new vehicle will be based on the an advanced version of the platform used in the current Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, which the Orion plant currently builds.

In addition, moving production to the U.S. "supports the rules of origin provisions in the proposed United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement," the company said.

GM recently said it would shut down five plants in North America and cut 14,000 jobs as it restructures its business to improve profitability.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct amount of the investment and the number of jobs added.