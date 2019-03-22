Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Best Buy, Chipotle, Sherwin-Williams & more

J.P. Morgan downgraded Sherwin-Williams based on valuation and volume trends not moving in favor of the company.

"The trajectory of the long-term growth rate expectation for the domestic housing market typically begins to flatten with interest rate inflation; however, the Fed seems to be in a wait-and-see mode for now... Uncertainties over a slower growing economy also tend to favor investments in less cyclical equities.... We think that volume trends in the first quarter of 2019 are not moving in favor of Sherwin-Williams.... The strong January Paint Store trends from a backlog of paint contractor work did not continue into February.... We think demand trends in March, typically the strongest month of the quarter, may not be appreciably higher with wet weather likely a factor.... Moreover, higher cost inventories built in 4Q:18 are still to be worked through.... We lower our 1Q:19 EPS estimate for Sherwin-Williams from $3.96 to $3.80. Our 2019 EPS forecast is $21.95 (previously $22.10)... Our 2020 EPS projection is $25.75... We think there may be more favorable entry points into SHW shares as the magnitude of the 1Q:19 headwinds become clearer... Our general orientation is to think that raw material prices for paint and coatings companies will be lower in 2H:19 compared to 2018, and we estimate that at least an ~$80m raw material benefit may accrue to SHW's EBITDA in the back half of 2019..."