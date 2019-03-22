HED IDEAS:

32-year-old multimillionaire cannabis entrepreneur got his start as a teen treating epilepsy with weed

At the age of 14, Joshua Haupt woke up in an ambulance. He was supposed to be in school, but he had suffered a seizure at the breakfast table. Later that day, Haupt was diagnosed with epilepsy.

That diagnosis eventually led Haupt, now 32, down the path to become an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry. Today, he's worth millions, including a 16 percent stake in Medicine Man Technologies worth about $9 million. He's also been called the "Steve Jobs of marijuana" in industry publications.

The nickname came from "having our hands involved in so many different spokes of the industry," the Denver, Colorado, resident tells CNBC Make It.