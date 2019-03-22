When I saw an ad on Craigslist looking to hire cat whisperers, I knew I had to give this gig a shot. So I called up Pawfect Day, the New York City-based pet-sitting company hiring caretakers for cats who demand the royal treatment.

I grew up with two cats, Oreo and Howard, and know the ins and outs of how to keep a cat alive. But what separates an ordinary cat-sitter from a cat whisperer?

According to Pawfect Day CEO Jacqueline Rivera, it’s a cat whisperer’s ability to acknowledge the superiority of cats to humans. “I think cats believe they should be held on a pedestal and we are there to serve them. And we are. We are pretty much their servants,” Rivera said.