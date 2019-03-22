Indonesian airline Garuda is canceling its order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets

Airline Garuda Indonesia said Friday it is requesting a cancellation to its current order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets.

Newswires Reuters and AFP both reported the company's plans.

Reuters, citing Garuda's CFO, said the company may change its 737 Max order to another type of Boeing jet. The national carrier of Indonesia did not explain why it no longer wanted the planes.

In response to CNBC's request for comment, Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan said the airline sent a letter to Boeing on March 14 to cancel its order for the 737 Max jets. Garuda has not heard back from Boeing, but the aircraft manufacturer will visit Jakarta on March 28 for "further discussion," said Rosan.

Garuda currently only has one Boeing 737 Max 8 in its fleet, according to Reuters.

The Indonesian airline is the first to publicly confirmed plans to cancel an order for the Boeing jets after two fatal crashes involving the 737 Max 8. The planes have been grounded by authorities in multiple countries — including in the U.S., Europe, China and Indonesia.