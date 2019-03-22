Even most Americans with $10,000 to invest couldn't answer these 3 money questions

There's a lot of confusion about how retirement savings accounts work, even among those who are more well-prepared for retirement.

That's what TD Ameritrade concluded after a 2019 survey that The Harris Poll conducted for them asked U.S. adults with at least $10,000 in investable assets to answer questions about 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

These three questions were particularly tricky and stumped at least half of all respondents:

1. What's the contribution limit for employees who participate in a 401(k) in 2019 (excluding catch-up contributions)?

Just 19 percent of respondents selected the correct answer: $19,000.