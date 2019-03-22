Niall Ferguson: Strong economy is 'real tailwind' for Trump and GOP in 2020   

Niall Ferguson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, says he thinks a recession in 2019 is unlikely if inflation stays in check, gives his opinion on how the 2020 election will pan out, and talks about how to improve the state of our economy.

"It's certainly way too early to start writing the obituaries on the Trump presidency," he says.

Ferguson emphasizes the impact new technologies will have on workers and how reforming education could help spur the economy in a better direction.

"It depresses me how little discussion there is, in America today, of education," he says. "It has become the invisible topic in policy debates."

Watch the video above to hear more from Niall Ferguson about the next recession.