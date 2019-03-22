Review: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti is a beautiful SUV that doesn't measure up to its price

Fiat Chrysler's Alfa Romeo brand is still establishing itself in the U.S. after being absent from our shores for decades. While the 4C sports car marked the official return of the brand, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover are Alfa Romeo's first attempts to sell to a more mainstream crowd.

We sampled the red-hot Stelvio Quadrifoglio last year, but the Stelvio Ti is the volume seller. It doesn't offer the crazy performance or aggression of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, but it's still a fun ride and fairly practical. Unfortunately, that's not enough to overcome an underwhelming interior and cabin technology that can't compete with rivals.