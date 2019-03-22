Special counsel Mueller has no sealed indictments as Russia probe ends: NBC News

Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation and will not file any more indictments in connection with his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, NBC News reported on Friday, citing a senior U.S. law enforcement official. There are no sealed indictments.

It is possible that leads uncovered during the special counsel's inquiry and handed off could lead to charges brought by state prosecutors or other parts of the Department of Justice. But Mueller has no more indictments waiting under seal, and he will not recommend any further indictments, multiple outlets reported.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to oversee the investigation into any links between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russian government in May 2017.

Since then, Mueller's investigation has led to nearly 200 criminal charges and has secured convictions or guilty pleas from top Trump advisors, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Trump, who has waged a fierce, years-long campaign to discredit the special counsel, has denied any wrongdoing.

Attorney General William Barr told lawmakers on Friday that he received a report from Mueller and will share its conclusions possibly as soon as this weekend.

Barr said he will consult with Rosenstein and Mueller "to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law."

The White House has said that the next steps are up to Barr. Democratic leadership has pressed for the report to be made available to Congress and the public.

"I think we should wait for the full report to be issued before jumping to any conclusions," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a press conference Friday evening after a reporter asked about reports that there would be no new indictments.