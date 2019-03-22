Dow futures point to slightly lower open as growth concerns persist

U.S. stock index futures were lower Friday morning, amid jitters sparked by the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook for the world's largest economy.

At around 03:25 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 38 points, indicating a negative open of more than 14 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were seen mixed.

The U.S. central bank surprised investors by adopting a sharp dovish stance on Wednesday, projecting no further interest rate hikes this year and ending its balance sheet roll-offs.

Market sentiment was boosted by the Fed's updated outlook on interest rates, but the reasons behind it caused some concern.