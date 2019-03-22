VISIT CNBC.COM

Take a look at the world's most expensive new car—it just sold for $19 million

Source: Bugatti
If you like flashy cars and have millions of dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you might have been excited to hear that Bugatti recently unveiled the most expensive new car ever made. ﻿

Earlier this month, the French luxury sports car brand started showing off the new Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which has an eye-popping price tag of 16.7 million euros (nearly $19 million USD).

However, if you want to add this luxury "hypercar" to your own collection, you're already too late — Bugatti only made one and it's already been sold to a mystery buyer, who the company simply describes as "a Bugatti enthusiast." (CNBC previously reported that the buyer was Ferdinand Piech, former chairman of Volkswagen Group, which owns the Bugatti brand).

Bugatti rolled out the one-off supercar to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary and to pay homage to the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, an extremely rare all-black luxury coupe it made in the 1930s. (Only four of the Type 57SC Atlantics were ever made and one is owned by designer Ralph Lauren and valued at $40 million.)

Source: Bugatti

"With 'La Voiture Noire,' we are paying homage to our heritage and bringing speed, technology, luxury and aesthetics forward to a new era," Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

The all-black Bugatti La Voiture Noire combines "the comfort of a luxury limousine and the power of a hyper sports car," according to the company. The supercar has a hand-built carbon fiber body that is powered by similar components as the Bugatti Chiron, which itself is one of the world's fastest and most exclusive luxury sports cars. (The Chiron has a production run of just 500 cars and a price tag of about $3 million each.)

Source: Bugatti

La Voiture Noire features six tailpipes (which "bear witness to its incredible power," Bugatti says) to go with a high-performance, 8-liter engine with 16 cylinders and 1500 brake horsepower.

Source: Bugatti

Bugatti released some early sketches of the supercar, which the brand says is notable for an all-black exterior "without any irritating lines" in its design. In fact, the company says the "bumpers are smoothly integrated into the body and the windscreen seems to flow seamlessly into the windows at the sides, like the visor on a helmet."

Source: Bugatti
Source: Bugatti

The car's "surface is 'all of a piece' and there is nothing to disturb the optical flow," Bugatti says.﻿

Bugatti just unveiled the most expensive new car ever built   

