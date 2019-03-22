Take a look at the world's most expensive new car—it just sold for $19 million

If you like flashy cars and have millions of dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you might have been excited to hear that Bugatti recently unveiled the most expensive new car ever made. ﻿

Earlier this month, the French luxury sports car brand started showing off the new Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which has an eye-popping price tag of 16.7 million euros (nearly $19 million USD).

However, if you want to add this luxury "hypercar" to your own collection, you're already too late — Bugatti only made one and it's already been sold to a mystery buyer, who the company simply describes as "a Bugatti enthusiast." (CNBC previously reported that the buyer was Ferdinand Piech, former chairman of Volkswagen Group, which owns the Bugatti brand).

Bugatti rolled out the one-off supercar to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary and to pay homage to the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, an extremely rare all-black luxury coupe it made in the 1930s. (Only four of the Type 57SC Atlantics were ever made and one is owned by designer Ralph Lauren and valued at $40 million.)