The 10 cities where American families have the most credit card debt

In 2018, total credit card debt in the U.S. reached a high of more than $1 trillion, according to data from the Federal Reserve. As of 2019, individual households hold an average amount of nearly $9,000 each in credit card debt, financial website WalletHub reports, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, TransUnion and the Federal Reserve.

Residents in certain places, though, are far deeper in the red than others.

To determine where families owe the most, CNBC Make It used WalletHub's data to rank the top 10 cities where households have the highest average amounts of credit card debt.

Here's how they stack up.