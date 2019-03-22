Tyson recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of chicken strips after a report of metal pieces

Tyson Foods is recalling over 69,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat chicken strips after two consumers complained of finding metal with their meals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen strips were produced Nov. 30, 2018 and have "best by" dates of Nov. 30, 2019. The products include the 25 oz. bags of fully cooked and frozen buffalo style chicken strips, 25 oz. bags of fully cooked crispy chicken strips, and cases of Spare Time fully cooked, buffalo style chicken strips. The products to be recalled have "P-7221" on the back of the packaging.

The three products were shipped to retailers nationwide, according to the FSIS, and used in Michigan and Washington for institutional use.

A spokesman for Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No adverse reactions or injuries have been reported, according to the Tyson website. Customers of these products should either throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

This is the second major recall for the company this year. In January, the food company recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers complained of the product containing rubber.