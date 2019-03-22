You may be earning less than a 20-year-old Silicon Valley intern

Today all bets are off when it comes to recruiting Gen Zers, and nowhere is the frenzy so pronounced as in Silicon Valley, where tech companies are offering astronomical salaries and benefits packages to woo young interns. At Facebook, for example, the median monthly pay for interns is $8,000, or $96,000 annually, according to Glassdoor. That's nearly double the average annual base salary for the American worker, which is $52,943, reveals Local Pay Reports.

That doesn't even include the bevy of benefits some companies are offering — from paying off student loans to subsidizing rent for housing. Facebook has taken this to a whole new level: Besides giving interns housing, it also gives them access to many of the benefits of full-time employees, including a laundry service, on-site gym, access to company shuttles for transportation around the Bay Area and complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks on the company's campus.

High pay scales are becoming more the norm in the Valley. Median monthly pay for interns at Microsoft is $7,100 and $6,400 at Amazon, Glassdoor.com reveals. At Google and Apple the median monthly pay is $6,400.

It's easy to see why this trend is percolating in the heart of the nation's innovation epicenter and spreading throughout the country in this tight job market. This contingent represents 61 million people, and studies from the Center for Generational Kinetics show they are willing to work hard and learn.

But recruiting them is not easy, HR experts say. In fact, According to career site WayUp, some of the best internships are being offered by companies that students might overlook. They want to work for employers who incorporate elements they value, like diversity, a collegial work environment with a cool culture, mentorship, the chance to work on meaningful projects and a path to a great job after graduation.

They no longer are just "a part-time job with a fancy name," said Robert Shindell, Ph.D., and president and CEO of Intern Bridge in Austin, Texas, a research and consulting firm that helps companies like Best Buy, Johnson & Johnson and Verizon create meaningful internship programs. "Companies are spending much more time on the front end thinking about what the overall experience for the student is going to be."