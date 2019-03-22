You may be earning less than a 20-year-old Silicon Valley intern

When Madeline Wolf began researching internships, she was enamored by all of the positive student testimonials she was reading about cloud computing company ServiceNow. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the company offers interns a competitive wage, high level of professional development, health benefits and a bevy of perks, like a company laptop, free breakfast twice a week and participation in company outings.
"I was ready to challenge myself professionally and personally while having fun along the way, and I saw this as the perfect opportunity to do so," said Wolf, a fourth-year student at Northeastern University's D'Amore-Mckim School of Business. She immediately applied through her college's career center and landed the internship.
Now in the third month of her six-month-long stint, Wolf said she is thriving. "My manager understands I am here to learn and develop skills, and she made sure to set those in our initial one-on-one. [She] trusts me working on higher-level projects that go to top leadership — no filing papers here. In fact, coffee runs are extremely frowned upon by intern program coordinators."
Besides her hourly wage — "It is more competitive than almost every internship and co-op in Boston and New York and was a huge selling point," said Wolf — she's enjoying the vitality reverberating throughout ServiceNow's modern campus, which features, among other things, fire pits, a game room, gym and meditation rooms. "It's also dog-friendly, so there's always wagging tails," she said.