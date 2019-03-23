Attorney General Barr reportedly won't share Mueller report findings with Congress on Saturday

Attorney General William Barr will not be sending a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report to members of Congress on Saturday, a senior Justice Department official told NBC News.

Barr had suggested in a letter to the leaders of House and Senate Judiciary committees that he might share the conclusions from Mueller's final report as soon as this weekend.

NBC reported that Barr was reviewing the document on Saturday at the Department of Justice. The special counsel had delivered the report to Barr on Friday.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the investigation of Russian election meddling and possible collusion with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, are working closely together, the official told NBC.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Mueller's probe, which he has long attacked as a "witch hunt." The president, at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this weekend, has kept quiet about the probe since the report was delivered.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet Friday that the White House had not yet been briefed on the report, but said "we look forward to the process taking its course."