Failed Alzheimer's trial leaves families and patients heartbroken. Medical community reels

Every month, a car would pick up Jeff Borghoff at his home in Forked River, New Jersey, and drive him to the Advanced Memory Research Institute of New Jersey. There, doctors would help him settle into a comfortable chair and hook him up to an IV.

For the next 40 minutes to an hour, an experimental treatment aimed at slowing Alzheimer's disease called aducanumab would flow into Borghoff's veins. He would post a picture online encouraging other Alzheimer's patients to enroll in clinical trials. Doctors would check for any side effects before sending Borghoff back home.

This was Borghoff's routine for nearly three years. He and his wife Kim felt like the treatment was working. Then on Thursday, Borghoff received a Facebook message from one of his friends who was also enrolled in the aducanumab trial asking if he had heard the bad news.