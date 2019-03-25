Tech

Apple unveils streaming TV services

  • Apple announced new streaming services on Monday including Apple TV Channels and Apple TV+.
  • Apple TV Channels includes content from HBO, Showtime, Starz, Epix and more.
  • Apple TV+ is a new streaming TV service that will feature original content created by Apple.
Source: Apple
Apple announced its streaming TV service during a press conference at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino on Monday.

It's called Apple TV Channels and will offer a bundle of content from popular services such as HBO and Showtime and make it easy to access those alongside existing content you might already have through a cable TV subscription. There's also a second service called Apple TV+ which includes original content created by Apple and its partners.

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Channels includes Epix, HBO, Showtime and Starz. A new home screen inside the updated Apple TV app displays the TV shows that you're watching and can also recommend new movies and TV shows that are personalized to your tastes.

Some of this isn't new: Apple TV already lets people connect their cable provider into the Apple TV app and, using single sign-on, automatically login to apps that support streaming if you also pay for cable.

"For some of us, the big bundle is more than we need, so we designed a new TV experience where you can pay for only the channels you want all in one app," Apple's Peter Stern said during Apple's press conference. "Watch everything on-demand and ad-free." All of the channels will be available inside the all-new Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app is already available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV, but the company will also bring it to Macs this spring. It will also launch on Vizio, Sony, LG and Samsung smart TVs, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV boxes.

Apple TV Channels and the new Apple TV app will launch through a software update in May. It will be available in more than 100 countries.

Apple TV+

Source: Apple
Apple also announced Apple TV+, a streaming service that will be home to its library of original content. This is the service that puts it head-to-head with similar offerings from Amazon and Netflix.

Steven Spielberg talks about Apple TV+ at the Apple Spring Event on March 25th, 2019.
Source: Apple
Steven Spielberg talks about Apple TV+ at the Apple Spring Event on March 25th, 2019.

Here's a sample of some of the content coming in Apple TV+:

  • Steven Spielberg said he will reboot the TV series "Amazing Stories" for Apple TV+.
  • Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell announced a new TV series called "The Morning Show."
  • Kumail Nanjiani will release an anthology series inspired by immigrants in the U.S. titled "Little America."

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Streaming service is natural extension of Apple's strategy: Roger McNamee
