Apple unveils streaming TV services

Apple TV Channels includes Epix, HBO, Showtime and Starz. A new home screen inside the updated Apple TV app displays the TV shows that you're watching and can also recommend new movies and TV shows that are personalized to your tastes.

Some of this isn't new: Apple TV already lets people connect their cable provider into the Apple TV app and, using single sign-on, automatically login to apps that support streaming if you also pay for cable.

"For some of us, the big bundle is more than we need, so we designed a new TV experience where you can pay for only the channels you want all in one app," Apple's Peter Stern said during Apple's press conference. "Watch everything on-demand and ad-free." All of the channels will be available inside the all-new Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app is already available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV, but the company will also bring it to Macs this spring. It will also launch on Vizio, Sony, LG and Samsung smart TVs, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV boxes.

Apple TV Channels and the new Apple TV app will launch through a software update in May. It will be available in more than 100 countries.