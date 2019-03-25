Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, O'Reilly Automotive, Fox, & more

Bernstein is nervous about the set-up into the second half and believes both semiconductor companies are more expensive than others in its coverage universe.

"Overall we are growing increasingly nervous about the set-up for the industry into the 2H (with inventories remaining elevated, expectations higher, and valuations less favorable).. Consequently, after the recent run we are taking the opportunity to move to the sidelines on TXN and ADI (more broadly exposed, and more expensive, in our coverage)... We wouldn't talk anyone out of owning either for the long term (and we remain positively biased on the quality of the business franchises and execution) but given the broader set-up we might prefer to put new money to work in other parts of the space with more valuation support...."