UK unlikely to leave the EU without a deal, Credit Suisse says

The possibility of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a deal in place can be ruled out, according to a senior Credit Suisse banker.

There's no appetite among the electorate — as well as the members of the U.K. parliament — for a so-called no-deal Brexit, Andrew Garthwaite, global head of equity strategy at Credit Suisse, said on Monday.

"It seems extremely unlikely we get a no-deal Brexit. The closest we can get to that is the Malthouse compromise on the Northern Irish backstop, which is looking for a technological solution," he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong. "It is a deal, with a no-deal Brexit."

The so-called Malthouse compromise is a Brexit plan that addresses the border separating Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — it is an important and contentious part of the negotiations with the EU.